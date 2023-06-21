Ola starts construction of India's biggest gigafactory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

Spread across 115 acres, the Ola Gigafactory will begin operations by early next year with an initial capacity of 5 GWh which will be further expanded in phases to 100 GWh at full capacity.

Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has commenced the construction of India's biggest gigafactory by installing the first pillar of its cell factory in Krishnagiri , Tamil Nadu.

The gigafactory will be one of the fastest cell factories built, set to revolutionise the manufacturing landscape and take the EV revolution to humanity scale from India to the world, the company said.

Upon commencement of operations, this would be India’s biggest cell factory, and at full capacity, will be one of the world’s largest cell manufacturing facilities.

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder, and CEO of Ola, said the gigafactory will be a major milestone in India's electrification journey, bringing us closer to making India a global EV hub.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, Ola’s Battery Innovation Centre is the cornerstone for core cell tech development and battery innovation. Ola said it has invested heavily in cell and battery research and development and has set up one of the world’s largest and most advanced cell R&D facilities in Bengaluru

The company has also recently signed an MoU with the government of Tamil Nadu to expand its manufacturing capabilities across 2W, 4W, and cells. As part of the MoU, Ola will set up an EV Hub which will house advanced cell and electric vehicle manufacturing facilities, vendor & supplier parks, and the larger ancillary ecosystem for EVs at a single location.