Ola starts construction of India's biggest gigafactory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Spread across 115 acres, the Ola Gigafactory will begin operations by early next year with an initial capacity of 5 GWh which will be further expanded in phases to 100 GWh at full capacity.

Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has commenced the construction of India's biggest gigafactory by installing the first pillar of its cell factory in Krishnagiri , Tamil Nadu.

The gigafactory will be one of the fastest cell factories built, set to revolutionise the manufacturing landscape and take the EV revolution to humanity scale from India to the world, the company said. Spread across 115 acres, the Ola Gigafactory will begin operations early next year with an initial capacity of 5 gWh which will be further expanded in phases to 100 GWh at full capacity.