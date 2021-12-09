Ola raises $139 million in latest funding; valued at over $7 billion now

Cab hailing service Ola has successfully raised $139 million in its latest round of funding, revealed regulatory filings. The Bengaluru-based company raised the sum in its Series J (G4) funding round, which was led by Edelweiss PE.

Ola was valued at $7.3 billion in the latest round of funding, a stark jump from the last round. The company was valued at $3.5 billion in July, in a funding round when existing investors sold shares worth $500 million to Warburg Pincus and Temasek investment firm. Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola co-founder and CEO, had also invested primary capital into the company in that round.

Ola suffered significant losses over the past fiscals as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns and movement restrictions. ANI Technologies, Ola's parent company, reported a revenue of Rs 689 crore in FY21. The revenue posted was down by 65 percent year-over-year. The losses after taxes were also down marginally at Rs 1,326 crore in FY21 against Rs 1,714 crore in the previous year. Consolidated operating revenue saw a massive dip at Rs 983 crore against over Rs 2,662 crore in FY20. The operating revenue includes its food delivery and financial services.

Ola’s recovery over the second half of the year has been strong. The gross merchandise value (GMV) had crossed pre-pandemic levels in the last week of August, Aggarwal had stated. The company had also managed to expand its user base by 10 million in 2020-21. Ola was also onboarding additional driver-partners, expanding its service locations and building new mobility products.