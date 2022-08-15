    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Ola launches Ola S1 electric scooter at Rs 1 lakh, announces first EV car

    Ola launches Ola S1 electric scooter at Rs 1 lakh, announces first EV car

    Ola launches Ola S1 electric scooter at Rs 1 lakh, announces first EV car
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Ola Electric launched the Ola S1 electric scooter in the Indian market at a price of Rs 99,999. Customers can buy scooters from September 2. Ola Electric has also confirmed that its electric car, hailed as one of the ambitious car projects in India, will arrive by 2024.

    Ola Electric launched the Ola S1 electric scooter in the Indian market at a price of Rs 99,999. Customers can buy scooters from September 2.  The company also opened bookings for the new scooter model at a price of Rs 499.
    It should be noted that the new electric scooter is built on the same platform as the Ola S1 Pro, which is already available in the Indian market. The electric scooter will be on sale in four colours - Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Porcelain White, and Neo Mint.
    Ola Electric has also confirmed that its electric car with a range of up to 500 km (310 miles), hailed as one of the ambitious car projects in India, will arrive by 2024.
    Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric said that it will also be the sportiest car ever built in India. Ola Electric car will deliver a drag co-efficient of less than .21, which is the best in its class.
    The car is said to have an all-glass roof and a smooth aerodynamic body.
    Also read:
    Mahindra's new Scorpio Classic SUV — Check out looks, interiors, features and price
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    Bhavish AgarwalOla ElectricOla S1Ola S1 Pro

    Next Article

    Ola Electric's new e-scooter bookings may start on Independence Day

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng