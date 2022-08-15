Ola launches Ola S1 electric scooter at Rs 1 lakh, announces first EV car

By CNBCTV18.com

Ola Electric has also confirmed that its electric car, hailed as one of the ambitious car projects in India, will arrive by 2024.

Ola Electric launched the Ola S1 electric scooter in the Indian market at a price of Rs 99,999. Customers can buy scooters from September 2. The company also opened bookings for the new scooter model at a price of Rs 499.

It should be noted that the new electric scooter is built on the same platform as the Ola S1 Pro, which is already available in the Indian market. The electric scooter will be on sale in four colours - Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Porcelain White, and Neo Mint.

Ola Electric has also confirmed that its electric car with a range of up to 500 km (310 miles), hailed as one of the ambitious car projects in India, will arrive by 2024.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric said that it will also be the sportiest car ever built in India. Ola Electric car will deliver a drag co-efficient of less than .21, which is the best in its class.

The car is said to have an all-glass roof and a smooth aerodynamic body.

