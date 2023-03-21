Ola Electric to raise USD 300 million for expansion plan: Sources

The fresh round of fundraising comes amid expectations that Ola Electric would break even soon and achieve profitability. According to sources close to the company, Investment bank Goldman Sachs will manage the funds which will be raised from existing and marquee global investors and sovereign funds.

E-vehicle manufacturer Ola Electric is close to raising funds of around USD 300 million for its expansion plans and to meet other corporate needs, according to the sources close to the company. Investment bank Goldman Sachs will manage the funds which will be raised from existing and marquee global investors and sovereign funds, they said.

The fresh round of fundraising comes amid expectations that Ola Electric would break even soon and achieve profitability.

With close to a billion dollar annual revenue run rate, Ola Electric led the pack of Indian EV manufacturers by volume and revenue within a year of beginning deliveries of its electric scooters — Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro.

The company, which sold around 1,50,000 EVs in 2022 has been building on its plan to develop core technologies like cell manufacturing, and is looking to expand its product portfolio across segments of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The company also aims to leverage its manufacturing capacity and technology to export from India to all relevant markets like South East Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa.

According to Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Ola Electric, the company is working towards the Mission Electric with an aim to have all 2W sold in India by the end of 2025 to be electric, and all cars sold in India by 2030 to be electric.

In 2023 and 2024, the company aims to lunch many more 2W EV products – a mass-market scooter, a mass-market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles, Aggarwal said.

Ola Electric had recently signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to acquire land to set up the world’s largest EV hub at a single location, in Krishnagiri, which will include the company’s cell factory, four-wheeler factory and supplier ecosystem. The company also intends to expand its existing two-wheeler factory, sources said.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has been clocking an average monthly run rate of over 20,000 units. Its expansion plan includes the opening of 500 Experience Centres across all major cities by April 2023.

With inputs from agencies.

