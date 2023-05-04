Ola Electric confirms it will repay select customers who bought portable EV charger

The company was charging customers separately for the portable charger and exceeding the price cap. As a result, the government withheld subsidies for these companies.

Ola Electric on May 4 confirmed on its Twitter profile that it will reimburse the charger costs to all eligible customers who purchased the off-board charger as an accessory. This decision was made to comply with India's EV subsidy policy, which the company had previously violated.

CNBCTV18 Newsbreak had previously reported that Ola Electric, along with other EV manufacturers such as Ather, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS, had violated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles (FAME) subsidy policy.

While the issue affected only the top-end variant, Ola Electric has promised to reimburse eligible customers to comply with FAME subsidy norms.