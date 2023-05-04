Ola Electric confirms it will repay select customers who bought portable EV charger

2 Min(s) Read
The company was charging customers separately for the portable charger and exceeding the price cap. As a result, the government withheld subsidies for these companies.
Ola Electric on May 4 confirmed on its Twitter profile that it will reimburse the charger costs to all eligible customers who purchased the off-board charger as an accessory. This decision was made to comply with India's EV subsidy policy, which the company had previously violated.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
CNBCTV18 Newsbreak had previously reported that Ola Electric, along with other EV manufacturers such as Ather, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS, had violated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles (FAME) subsidy policy.
While the issue affected only the top-end variant, Ola Electric has promised to reimburse eligible customers to comply with FAME subsidy norms.