Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal introduces company's newest employee ‘Bijlee’, here is why post goes viral

Co-founder and CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal has made an announcement on social media that left his followers delighted. The Ola boss shared details of his newest employee. Let’s just say it was not what anyone was expecting. Bhavish Aggarwal introduced a stray dog that has been adopted by the company. Named ‘Bijlee’, which translates to ‘electricity’, the dog is the latest joinee at Ola Electric.

The post was shared by Bhavish Aggarwal on social media platform X (earlier Twitter). It announced Bijlee as a new colleague and had a picture of the dog along with her official Ola Electric ID card. The ID card featured Bijlee’s employee code to be ‘440 V’ which playfully implies the standard voltage used in electrical systems.

The ID card also states her blood group as ‘PAW +ve’ which adds up a satirical touch. The card also says that Bijlee’s preferable mode of communication with her colleagues is ‘Slack’. Lastly, the emergency contact grabbed all the attention as it said, “BA’s Office” referring to the Ola CEO.

Right after the post was dropped on social media, it went viral, with X users showering the canine with love. The post garnered more than 1,800 likes along with over a hundred retweets. A user called the idea, “Awesome Pawsome!”

Another one said, “Bijlee Nailed it.”

“This is Bijlee’s world, we are all just living in it”, a comment read.

This is not the first time Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a post about dogs in the Ola office. However, it is first official announcement of a dog being designated as an employee of the company.

Apart from this, Ola Electric is in the news for its new launch. The company recently announced the purchase window for the Ola S1 Air. Ola has extended the introductory price of Rs 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S1 Air till August 15.This electric scooter is available at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for people who had booked the vehicle earlier. Those who do not have a prior booking will have to pay Rs 10,000 extra for purchasing the electric vehicle