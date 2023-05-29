Ola can't stop its Bengaluru drivers from cancelling bookings, asks users to pay more

Many users have slammed the move and contended that the company was charging customers for the bare minimum.

Popular ride-hailing app Ola has announced a new premium service called ‘Prime Plus’ in Bengaluru, starting May 28, for select customers. However, the new plan, which promises a ‘no cancellation and hassle free’ ride, has drawn flak from users on social media for charging extra to offer something ‘bare minimum’.

Many users of app-based taxi service platforms such as Ola and Uber face persistent problems due to drivers cancelling rides for multiple factors like drop location and non-cash mode of payment. It seems Ola is aiming to regulate this issue and provide a hassle-free ride experience to its customers through their new premium service.

The Bengaluru–based company is claiming that this service will offer the “best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles.”

ALSO READ |

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced about rolling out ‘Prime Plus’ on Twitter.

“Testing out a new premium service by Ola cabs. Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out. I'll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter,” he wrote.

Aggarwal also shared a snapshot of his cab service, which was booked from Bengaluru’s Green City Supermarket, Immadihalli to ARAKU Coffee, 12th Main Road.

The cost for Prime Plus subscribers was less in comparison to a car booked under the mini and book any categories.

However, Ola’s Prime Plus has not been very well received by Twitter users. Many users have slammed the move and contended that the company was charging customers for the bare minimum.

One user wrote, “Lol!, First spoil the customer experience and then come up with a premium feature just to ensure the bare minimum!”

Another user tweeted, “Aren't these the bare minimum for any cab-hailing apps? Why give it a fancy name called Plus?”

“So now you are trying to charge money for something which you should provide without any charges. It's expected by default from Ola,” read one tweet.

One user even suggested that no cancellation was a myth.

Ola competes in the Indian market with the likes of Uber and Rapido. Bhavish Aggarwal also leads Ola Electric, which is playing a crucial role in India’s journey towards becoming a global EV hub.