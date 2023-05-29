Ola can't stop its Bengaluru drivers from cancelling bookings, asks users to pay more

Many users have slammed the move and contended that the company was charging customers for the bare minimum.

Popular ride-hailing app Ola has announced a new premium service called ‘Prime Plus’ in Bengaluru, starting May 28, for select customers. However, the new plan, which promises a ‘no cancellation and hassle free’ ride, has drawn flak from users on social media for charging extra to offer something ‘bare minimum’.

Many users of app-based taxi service platforms such as Ola and Uber face persistent problems due to drivers cancelling rides for multiple factors like drop location and non-cash mode of payment. It seems Ola is aiming to regulate this issue and provide a hassle-free ride experience to its customers through their new premium service.

The Bengaluru–based company is claiming that this service will offer the “best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles.”