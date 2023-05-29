English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsOla can't stop its Bengaluru drivers from cancelling bookings, asks users to pay more

    Ola can't stop its Bengaluru drivers from cancelling bookings, asks users to pay more

    Ola can't stop its Bengaluru drivers from cancelling bookings, asks users to pay more
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 3:46:13 PM IST (Published)

    Many users have slammed the move and contended that the company was charging customers for the bare minimum.

    Popular ride-hailing app Ola has announced a new premium service called ‘Prime Plus’ in Bengaluru, starting May 28, for select customers. However, the new plan, which promises a ‘no cancellation and hassle free’ ride, has drawn flak from users on social media for charging extra to offer something ‘bare minimum’.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    Many users of app-based taxi service platforms such as Ola and Uber face persistent problems due to drivers cancelling rides for multiple factors like drop location and non-cash mode of payment. It seems Ola is aiming to regulate this issue and provide a hassle-free ride experience to its customers through their new premium service.
    The Bengaluru–based company is claiming that this service will offer the “best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles.”
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X