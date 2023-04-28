Exclusive | India can switch to having only electric 2-wheelers by 2025-end: Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola is almost ready to survive without subsidies; so is the entire industry, but the withdrawal must be gradual, says Ola’s Bhavish Agarwal tells to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan; adds all three of Ola’s businesses are profitable, so delaying the Ola IPO (rideshare business) by a year was not a big deal.

Ola is almost ready to survive without subsidies; so is the entire industry, but the withdrawal must be gradual, Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal tells CNBC-TV18. He adds all three of Ola’s businesses are profitable, so delaying the Ola IPO (rideshare business) by a year was not a big deal.

Here's the full text of the interview.

Q: How do you see the startup ecosystem today? How do you believe it has changed and evolved over the past decade?

A: The definition of tech is evolving. Although, if I tell you about Ola, what you have perceived from the outside is different. My journey has been very different from my startup peers, and also different from the traditional ones. The traditional ones have generational businesses, and those who have been visionary and have had the advantage of leveraging a generation of businesses and startups, however, have largely remained in the tech space. But, Ola’s journey has been different.

Today, Ola has three companies in the group. Ola Rideshare is the largest B2C in India that is very profitable. We are one of the few B2C companies to be profitable at scale in India. About four or five years ago, we started focusing on profits. As our business model is profitable, we were able to survive the COVID period. Then about three-and-a-half years ago, I started Ola Electric.

Today, Ola Electric is India's No. 1 EV company by revenue, bigger than even four-wheeler EV companies. We just started selling in January last year — 2022. It was not recognised earlier that automotives can be all-electric. I started Ola Electric with a mission that all automobiles will be electric in four years.

Four years ago, Tesla was at its lowest level. Tesla had Model-3 ramp-up issues and everybody was saying nothing will happen on electric. That's when I actually set up Ola Electric, and my mission is to truly democratise and take the EV revolution to humanity scale. We need to make it happen in India.

To truly take the EV revolution to humanity scale, it needs to be done for India. India is a great microcosm for the rest of the world. And what will be required for EVs in India will be very different from what a Tesla or a Lucid or a Rivian, or even a Daimler, would do in the West. So, that's the mission we have started off with.

As a result, we have built a very different business model. So for EVs, we're building a three-pronged business model — two-wheelers, cars, and the fundamental technology, which is the cell.

We started off with the two-wheelers, a scooter market. It was clear that the first product, which will get mass adoption, is the scooter because of the urban nature of the product. But eventually, the grand vision says to make all mobility electric. And that's how the last one-and-a-half years played out. We're only in scooters and planning to launch a few more scooter products over the next two quarters.

You'll see us pretty much have the entire scooter portfolio — from premium to mid to mass — by August 15 this year. After that, it's only a matter of time before all scooter sales become electric. And I am saying this on record that by the end of 2025 we can make all two-wheelers in India electric. It is a little aggressive, but that's what we are striving for. And to make that happen, we need to build the right products for India at the right cost structures, and bring the supply chains to India.

The heart of the EV revolution is the cell. No other OEM in India is building its own cell technology. We started investing in that two-and-a-half years ago. Today, we are the leaders in cell technology and cell manufacturing in India. We haven't done a JV for technology with anybody; we built our own technology.

Our cell factory is under construction. It will be ready by this year and will be the largest cell factory in India. The envisioned scale is 100 gWh. Just to put that in perspective, 100 gWh is the scale of the world's largest cell factory today — the LG cell factory in Poland.

Total world production today is about 1,500 gWh. Ours will be a fairly large-scale plant. For two wheelers, we've set up the world's largest two-wheeler plant and all of this is in one large place in Tamil Nadu, 100 kilometres from Bengaluru.

Ola Electric is the new company we started three years ago. Our ride-sharing business continues doing very well. We will list that company sometime next year. Our EV business has taken off very well. The lithium business we will first sell to ourselves, and then will sell to the market too.

Our journey has been from software to products to core technology. I followed whatever felt like the right thing to do to bring a big vision today, to make it happen. We are still very early in our journey.

Q: It is early in your journey and it's a still nascent period for the industry as well.

A: For the EV industry? Absolutely.

Q: What I wanted to understand is that while the vision is audacious and bold, a lot of this depends on whether the government will continue to support you by way of subsidies. So, what will life without subsidies realistically mean, assuming the FAME scheme ends in 2024, which is the indication as of today?

A: Ola has a different perspective than the industry. I think the industry would not require subsidies beyond a certain point and can easily achieve self-sustainability. We feel confident that we can do this at Ola, and the industry can survive without subsidies as well.

Obviously, the subsidies should not go away completely, but could taper gradually. We will be ready for this reason because I have a very different business model. I'll take a minute to first digress into my business model, so that you can understand.

If I break up my business into three aspects: the front end, which is the sales, service, charging, go-to market, all of that; the back end, which is manufacturing, supply chain, etc; and the middle end, which is engineering and product development. In all three, I have a different business model than my peers and competitors.

On the front-end, we have a direct-to-customer business model. We don't have dealerships, and don't advertise on any channel or any newspaper. We have been able to build an omni-channel sales network, digital and physical. Today, we have almost 500 stores. But a lot of our sales happen on our online platforms also.

From day one, we have been selling across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Sales were happening since the first day because we were omnichannel, and do not have the baggage of dealerships. We thought of setting up an automotive business with no baggage from the past. The dealer model existed because in the US, in the mid-20th century, Ford and other OEMs wanted to sell along the west coast, but were all based in the Illinois area. They had to figure out a dealer and that’s how the dealer model came into existence. Otherwise, in today's digital age, it has no relevance.

We have a direct-to-customer relationship, we do our customer service ourselves, we have our own charging network. For a typical OEM, the front-end costs can be between 12-15 percent of the revenue. The dealer commission itself is like 6-8 percent, then advertising on top and logistics etc. For Ola, this cost is less than 5 percent. And my product is so good that it sells itself. Today we're doing 1,000s of sales a day. So that's the front-end differentiation, which gives me a business model advantage.

The EV revolution is not an incremental change. It’s a disruption of technology. The OEM model, as it was evolving till about a decade ago — until about even four or five years ago with the exception of Tesla — was about consolidation of costs and platforms. Renault will sell the platform to Nissan and somebody will sell the platform to somebody. That’s cost consolidation, not innovation. And all the OEMs were saying let's outsource more to suppliers, because the technology was assumed to be stable — the 100-year-old ICE technology.

But with EVs, what has happened is that there are two new technology platforms which OEMs actually haven't done. One is software that includes AI, autonomous etc. The second technology platform is energy systems. There's the powertrain versus an engine, which is a motor; there is a battery instead of fuel — there's a cell.

Lithium has a different supply chain. So these two technology platforms are disruptive. There are no suppliers who can give you this and there is no mature technology. So our strategy has been to create expertise in these two technology platforms. Software is already in our DNA and we have made energy systems, cell, battery, and motor. So I do a lot more engineering in-house as a percentage of overall value addition. As a result, I can control my costs better, innovate faster, bring products to market faster, and integrate across products better for a new paradigm, which is EV. I don't see it as a linear journey. It is not that fundamental reimagination of the whole category itself.

At the back-end, on the supply chain and manufacturing, we do our manufacturing ourselves. Our value-addition and manufacturing will be about 60 percent in-house, whereas traditionally, OEMs have gone to 20-30 percent because they all have been outsourced to Tier-1s. This is important for an EV era.

We have brought in more manufacturing capabilities, supply chain, and partnered more deeply with some key suppliers who have already set up factories in our supplier park. That brings down the costs significantly.

So the convergence of these three aspects of my business model gives me a lot of strength on differentiation. Today my product is a generation ahead of everybody else’s. The cost structure is probably three to four years ahead. This is the reason I can price aggressively.

We'll announce how well we are doing on the bottom line. I can't share it today. Today I'm confident and not dependent on government incentives or subsidies. Everybody has access to the FAME subsidy. We also have the PLI for auto manufacturing and cell manufacturing. We will use that cash to reinvest in the capacity of the industry to get in more supply chains into India, especially on the cell side.

Q: How much money are you losing on an everyday basis?

A: I'm the odd new-age guy who actually wants to make money. Even the ride-hailing business is profitable.

Q: Then, why the delay in the IPO?

A: I was ready, but then this whole Russia-Ukraine (war) happened. I don't need to raise money through an IPO. My businesses are throwing up cash. Hence I decided to delay it by at least a year or till the time the market settles down. My investors are also very comfortable, as they know that the business is doing well. And hence, in a while, you haven't heard us raise any money on the ride-hailing side.

Sometimes people construe that as a sign of weakness. It's completely the opposite. I don’t need any money. I do a lot more value-addition in-house. And in this, over the next decade or so, I believe there is a technology disruption.

I am not a balance-sheet player. I don't have the kind of balance sheet that Reliance or Adani would have. Neither am I in the trading business. My DNA is technology. I went to IIT Bombay, and that's what I know well. So I entered into EVs when I was convinced that there is a technology opening and then an innovation opening.

All technology adoption happens in an ‘S’ curve. In ride-hailing, we saw that 14-18 was the nonlinear scale-up and in the EVs, we are seeing that today. So I entered three years ago with Ola Electric, with this clear appreciation that it is going to go through the ‘S’ curve and nobody was investing in technology in India. That's been our advantage. That's why we're able to launch more products faster. We are able to keep costs down and able to build fundamentally, generationally better products.

This is a prelude I wanted to give so that you appreciate where I am coming from. Early last year, we started working towards making sure our cost structure, BOM cost, etc, is all ready for a non-subsidy regime. And so today, we are almost there.

Q: How much of your subsidy payment from the government under FAME is stuck?

A: Minimal. Because the main issue was those companies which are largely importing from China. And it was against the spirit. TVS, Ather and Hero (not Hero Electric) all have had a specific, separate issue around the charger.

Q: Yeah, that's what I want to understand from you. You're saying that the price of the charger is separate, and outside of the Rs 1,50,000, which is the cap approved by the government to claim the subsidy under FAME, right?

A: Whatever they say, we will agree to it. Although we technically feel we are, as an industry, in the right direction.

Q: What is the government saying? Are they saying that they will claw back the subsidy or will they penalise?

A: Whatever they say, we will be okay (with); because like I said, our approach has been to build the business to a level where we don't need subsidy to survive. And we are there.

Q: After the notice issued by the government to you, have you changed the pricing of the scooter? What have you done?

A: The ministry has taken our point of view and they have to come back on their views on this. The whole industry gave its point of view. We were the first ones to work with the government to bring more tougher norms — the AIS 156 norms. And we were the first ones to adhere to them and get certified for them.

Many people have actually not even been certified yet. We got the certification two, three months ago. We do all of the technology engineering ourselves, and were on a much better safety level than everybody else in the industry.

One incident happened. Since we are the very iconic, visible company, the whole thing got attributed to us. It’s okay, I accept it. But going forward, we are the only one, the first one to get compliant with that. And we didn't at all ask the government to delay the date. It was done in two phases: December 1, and April 1. Both deadlines we complied with ahead of time.

Q: I now want to address the issue of the replacement of the front fork that you have offered to all of your 2 lakh customers. Why the insistence to call it a replacement and not a recall? How is it voluntary? You're saying that either there is a problem or there isn’t one. Because this leads to confusion, right?

A: Not really, the customer is not confused.

Q: I am reading what your customers are saying online

A: How do you know how many of them are trolls and how much is true? The customer is absolutely happy. Firstly, it's not a recall.

Let me explain: there were a few instances that took place, largely accidents. Our technical aspect is that the front fork is made of aluminum. It is stronger than a typical steel front fork. But when the steel front fork gets into an accident, it bends due to the bending property of steel. When aluminum gets into the same accident and if the force is at the same level, it will snap. That's the nature of aluminum.

It is the material of the future. Tesla is using it in its car engineering. Steel is heavier than aluminium. We will see more aluminum being used in EVs. So in that sense, our vehicle is technically more advanced.

Now we had a total of maybe 200-odd instances, a very large portion of which were accidents. A very small portion was inconclusive. If you look at the PPM levels of failure, it's a very small number. No company does a recall at those PPM numbers.

Q: You are saying the customer doesn’t care?

A: I didn’t say the customer doesn’t care. I said the customer is not confused. Doesn’t care and being confused are different. Yeah, so some customers started getting anxious. It was made to sound like something bigger than what it actually was. Hence, we decided that we will voluntarily tell the customers we have further strengthened the part as part of our continuous engineering program. All OEMs do this.

Another important point for you to understand is our engineering is not an annual new product cycle. Every month, there will be some change or the other, which is how a software company or a Tesla does it. Automotive companies don’t do it like this. They do it annually.

Every month, the product made on my assembly line is different from what was made previously. We keep seeing data, keep improving, and keep taking costs out in some areas. So by December, we had already made a different front fork which had even more headroom.

Q: How many people have signed up (for the replacement)?

A: Many have, and many have already gotten a replacement. I can’t share the numbers. The broader point is I'm very happy to engage with all stakeholders on some of these discussion, but these discussions are deflecting from the core point. Are the incumbents doing enough to electrify, are they fighting it through? Either way, I’m winning the battle, but it is their loss. The question should be put to them: why are you not doing much on electrification? Why are you losing market share to an upstart like Ola? People should ask them such questions.

Q: Can you share a ballpark on how many people have opted (for the front-fork upgrade) and how many you’ve replaced so far?

A: I can’t share that, but all our customers are comfortable. There’s a clear process in place — and as transparent a process as any. If any of your fellow employees own an Ola, ask them if they are happy with the process. There is no confusion.

Q: While I understand the emphasis on wanting to be agile. It seems to also lead to a difference between what is promised and what is delivered — the initial problems that you faced with putting out the scooter when it was not fully ready.

A: That is a misrepresentation of reality. Again, that was a narrative built to create a big voice game. I might be a new entrant, but I’ll play the game. Who is the best judge of the product? You tell me.

Q: The customer.

A: Despite all of this noise, what the customer has been saying from day one is overwhelming. That is the judgment of the people, and I think we should all respect the customers’ judgment.

Q: I don’t want to get into what you claim is the narrative or not, I am asking you for the facts. You put out a product which promised certain features, but the product didn’t have those features when you launched, right?

A: Some of the software features were released in subsequent OS upgrades. That’s how the entire industry does it. We never promised them on Day 1, if you look at our launch event…

Q: That’s not true, Bhavish.

A: You have not seen my launch event?

Q: I’ve seen enough, but my point is: when I have to pick up a new phone, I expect that the day I switch my phone on, it should have all the features promised. You can’t tell me, “I will upgrade it for you in 2 months, 3 months, or 4 months…”

A: I’ll give you the phone example. We have also learnt from that experience. What we didn’t do well is we didn’t explain this rollout process to our customers.

Q: Exactly.

A: I openly agree. I have agreed on that wherever I gave interviews, and you can check Twitter. We should have been clearer with customers. It was not like it was ready. Nowhere have I said all these features will be live from day one. We didn’t realise the customers understood differently.

I’ll give you a phone example. When Steve Jobs launched the iPhone, he launched the App Store but it was one year later that it came into it. This is a very typical software release strategy done by everybody. The way we sold that to customers should have been clearer.

It’s not a fudge. I am acknowledging we should have been clearer, but we never said all these features will be available on Day 1. However, we have released (new features) in MoveOS2 and MoveOS3 subsequently. We acknowledge we should be clearer. Going forward, we will be clear. We have been very clear with all our new products. So, we have learnt from our mistakes.

It was not deliberate overselling. We should have been clearer that there will be a six-month roadmap in rolling out the software features. Everybody has got the software features now.

By the way, no other OEM had these software capabilities in that same period, but we were doing updates one after the other. They can’t do it as they don’t have the engineering capability. It’s important to recognize that also.

Q: I want to address another issue that has been raised: attrition of senior executives. Are there any shortcomings in terms of your ability to take people along, to curb senior attrition?

A: Please check the data on LinkedIn. I will give you the LinkedIn data and third party data. Ola will have the least senior attrition compared to all my peers. But we are who we are. If somebody wants to build a narrative, it’s okay.

Q: Why do you think people would want to build narratives against you?

A: Look at fact, and look at perception. You have a perception that Ola has a senior management challenge. We don’t. We have seen the LinkedIn data. But when we show it to people who are writing stories, they don’t even put it in their story.

I don’t know the media business model and that’s not for me to judge. I know my business model. It will be quite rich to assume that Bhavish does all the work at Ola. Now, we have a ride-hailing business, which is No. 1 and profitable. We have an EV business which is the largest in the country. We have pretty much surprised everybody with our execution. We are now building the largest cell technology and manufacturing company. There is a reason this is possible, and that is that we have the best team in the world in these domains.

Culture has become an end in itself in the startup world over the last decade, that’s not something I relate to. Meaning the end goal of a business is to deliver societal value. You build a culture which can deliver that societal value, which is relevant to your style of working. That’s my belief. Start from what societal value you need to deliver, what you want to deliver, and what kind of culture can deliver that. That’s the culture we have.

We have a culture of impact. We are not a 9-5 company, we will never be one. As we have gotten bigger, some people might have found it a little different from what their other experiences would have been.

This year, we will complete our scooter portfolio, so some of those products have been announced and they will get delivered at the end of this quarter. You will see one or two more announcements in the next few months.

Q: How many products will you have in the scooter portfolio?

A: Three to five products in the scooter portfolio. My strong belief is the scooter market will be all electric in the next two years. Am I taking a big risk? I am talking about scooters, not motorbikes. I am very confident because I see the data.

In many early adopter cities like Bengaluru or Pune, EV scooter penetration is more than 50 percent. Everybody wants an electric scooter. I can stick by my forecast here, and it’s not going to be easy. The supply side will be the challenge, not the demand side. So that was Step 1 for me in this grand vision of ending the ICE-age in the scooter segment.

One of my inspirations is how Reliance and Mukesh (Ambani) has built Jio. I am so fascinated by how the 4G business was built. I think the basic recognition and the principle is that technology disruptions don’t happen linearly. That’s what the Jio story represents.

Similarly, the EV penetration will not be linear, it will be an S-curve.

In the scooter segment, #EndICEAge should be a two-year phenomenon. The next step is motorbikes. We are already midway through our motorbike engineering and product development. You will see announcements later this year.

Q: So, will launch be at the bottom-end or the top-end of the segment?

A: No, we always launch with the top-end. In the scooter, we launched Pro, then we worked our way down.

We didn’t engineer it product by product, even in the scooter portfolio. We first engineered a platform, and that’s why we’ve been able to launch more products quickly. Most OEMs don’t work this way. They go product by product. They roll out a product first, then they see if it succeeds or not. Later, they engineer another product. It is more time-consuming.

Q: A platform-centric approach has become the norm for most companies.

A: In cars, yes.

Q: No, even in two-wheelers.

A: They will call it a platform, but a platform is a notion. It’s an abstraction of what all is in the platform. Is it 20 percent coverage of the new product or 80 percent coverage of the new product? Ours is 80 percent coverage. For most OEMs, it’s 20 percent coverage.

They call it a platform because that makes great marketing, but look at the output. Can they release a product every six months on that platform? Every product will need a lot of customisation. Can they bring down the cost of R&D for new products? No.

Q: You’re not looking at raising any money at this point?

A: Our balance sheet is very strong. We are not burning money as much as you might feel from the outside. But for expansion, we will raise some in due course whenever that happens. We are not in any urgency, but there’s a lot of interest from the market, given our execution and performance, the vision that we have, and near-term milestones that we have. At the right time, we will.

Q: But you don’t foresee that in this year, especially since you’ve started phase two?

A: We’ll see. This year is a long time. You want to see our car?

Q: Is that the one you put up on Twitter?

A: The one I put up on Twitter which caused controversy?

Q: I’m assuming that is the one.

A: That was a random image. Now, you know me a little bit. I’m very natural and organic. So I’m not trying to be somebody else on Twitter and I’m not trying to provoke somebody on Twitter. I have been on Twitter for 15-odd years. I just use it to express myself.

I don’t do it on (Instagram) because I find it a little more cosmetic. I put it on Twitter because at least I can say something. That was the image of a random car. It is still early but we are very serious about it. By early 2025 or so, we’ll bring out our car.

Q: Is the design team largely Indian or…?

A: We have two design centres. The main one is in Bengaluru and our head of design is Kripa. She used to head design at Mahindra. She’s the one who built the car. Then, we have one more senior design leader who is part of Kripa’s team in the UK. So we have a large design studio.