Breaking News
Exclusive | India can switch to having only electric 2-wheelers by 2025-end: Ola’s Bhavish Agarwal
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsExclusive | India can switch to having only electric 2 wheelers by 2025 end: Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal

Exclusive | India can switch to having only electric 2-wheelers by 2025-end: Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal

Exclusive | India can switch to having only electric 2-wheelers by 2025-end: Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal
Read Time25 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shereen Bhan  Apr 28, 2023 9:02:46 PM IST (Updated)

Ola is almost ready to survive without subsidies; so is the entire industry, but the withdrawal must be gradual, says Ola’s Bhavish Agarwal tells to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan; adds all three of Ola’s businesses are profitable, so delaying the Ola IPO (rideshare business) by a year was not a big deal.

Ola is almost ready to survive without subsidies; so is the entire industry, but the withdrawal must be gradual, Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal tells CNBC-TV18. He adds all three of Ola’s businesses are profitable, so delaying the Ola IPO (rideshare business) by a year was not a big deal.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Here's the full text of the interview. 
Q: How do you see the startup ecosystem today? How do you believe it has changed and evolved over the past decade?
A: The definition of tech is evolving. Although, if I tell you about Ola, what you have perceived from the outside is different. My journey has been very different from my startup peers, and also different from the traditional ones. The traditional ones have generational businesses, and those who have been visionary and have had the advantage of leveraging a generation of businesses and startups, however, have largely remained in the tech space. But, Ola’s journey has been different.
Today, Ola has three companies in the group. Ola Rideshare is the largest B2C in India that is very profitable. We are one of the few B2C companies to be profitable at scale in India. About four or five years ago, we started focusing on profits. As our business model is profitable, we were able to survive the COVID period. Then about three-and-a-half years ago, I started Ola Electric.
Today, Ola Electric is India's No. 1 EV company by revenue, bigger than even four-wheeler EV companies. We just started selling in January last year — 2022. It was not recognised earlier that automotives can be all-electric. I started Ola Electric with a mission that all automobiles will be electric in four years.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X