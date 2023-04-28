Exclusive | India can switch to having only electric 2-wheelers by 2025-end: Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola is almost ready to survive without subsidies; so is the entire industry, but the withdrawal must be gradual, says Ola’s Bhavish Agarwal tells to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan; adds all three of Ola’s businesses are profitable, so delaying the Ola IPO (rideshare business) by a year was not a big deal.

Ola is almost ready to survive without subsidies; so is the entire industry, but the withdrawal must be gradual, Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal tells CNBC-TV18. He adds all three of Ola’s businesses are profitable, so delaying the Ola IPO (rideshare business) by a year was not a big deal.

Here's the full text of the interview.

Q: How do you see the startup ecosystem today? How do you believe it has changed and evolved over the past decade?

A: The definition of tech is evolving. Although, if I tell you about Ola, what you have perceived from the outside is different. My journey has been very different from my startup peers, and also different from the traditional ones. The traditional ones have generational businesses, and those who have been visionary and have had the advantage of leveraging a generation of businesses and startups, however, have largely remained in the tech space. But, Ola’s journey has been different.

Today, Ola has three companies in the group. Ola Rideshare is the largest B2C in India that is very profitable. We are one of the few B2C companies to be profitable at scale in India. About four or five years ago, we started focusing on profits. As our business model is profitable, we were able to survive the COVID period. Then about three-and-a-half years ago, I started Ola Electric.

Today, Ola Electric is India's No. 1 EV company by revenue, bigger than even four-wheeler EV companies. We just started selling in January last year — 2022. It was not recognised earlier that automotives can be all-electric. I started Ola Electric with a mission that all automobiles will be electric in four years.