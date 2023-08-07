According to the state-owned oil firm, the profits were impacted by lower crude oil prices and weakening refining and chemicals margin. The crude oil prices were sharply higher in the year-ago period as an aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Monday reported its earnings for the second quarter and the first half of financial year 2024. Aramco reported a profit of $30.1 billion for the quarter under review, a 38 percent year-on-year decline.

The profits came at $62 billion in the first half. The company had reported a decline of 19.25 percent in the profits in the preceding quarter.

President & CEO Amin H. Nasser said, “We are maintaining the largest capital spending program in our history, with the aim of increasing our oil and gas production capacity and expanding our Downstream business — with petrochemicals projects, such as our $11 billion expansion of the SATORP refinery with TotalEnergies, essential to meet future demand."

Nasser added that the company is optimistic about the potential for new technologies to reduce our operational emissions. "Our recent blue ammonia shipments to Asia highlight the growing market interest in the potential of alternative, lower-carbon energy solutions.”

The company's free cash flow came at $23.2 billion for the quarter under review, down 33.1 percent from the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Aramco's gearing ratio came down at -10.5 percent as balance sheet continues to strengthen. A Q1 2023 base dividend of $19.5 billion was paid in the second quarter, up four percent year-on-year, and Q2 2023 dividend of $19.5 billion will be paid in the third quarter.

The company intends to distribute performance-linked dividends over six quarters from third quarter of the previous fiscal. The company said in the exchange filing that upstream oil and gas developments are on track, including the Marjan, Berri, Dammam, and Zuluf crude oil increments, as part of broader capacity expansions.