Oil companies to start OTP-based LPG cylinder delivery from November 1: All you need to know

Updated : October 26, 2020 12:41 PM IST

Oil companies will implement the 'Delivery Authentication Code'(DAC) system from November 1 for home delivery of gas cylinders.

Under the DAC system, OTP will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number once a gas cylinder is booked.