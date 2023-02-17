English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsOil companies renew push for fuel price hike amid heavy losses, forex woes
business | Feb 17, 2023 7:04 PM IST

Oil companies renew push for fuel price hike amid heavy losses, forex woes

Profile image
By Sapna Das   Feb 17, 2023 7:04 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Oil marketing companies IOC, HPCL and BPCL incurred huge losses in the quarter gone by as the rupee weakened, prompting them to make a fresh pitch to the government for an increase in fuel prices.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India are pushing for a fuel price hike citing losses due to forex fluctuations and the depreciation of the rupee, which have put them under tremendous financial strain as the primary reasons for their request.

Recommended Articles

View All
BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer

What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer

Feb 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world

Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the losses incurred by the companies have prompted them to make a renewed pitch to the government for an increase in fuel prices.
The losses suffered by companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for the April to December period in FY23 were in excess of Rs 12,000 crore. 
Also read: Indian Oil clarifies Adani Ports gas deal after Mohua Moitra tweet
Additionally, the forex losses incurred by IOC and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in the April-December period of FY23 are over Rs. 9,300 crore. This has put the companies in a difficult position, and they are looking to recover some of their losses by increasing fuel prices.
The sources added that the OMCs are still making losses on diesel despite some marginal profits in the third quarter of FY23.
Also read: Commodity Champions | 2022 was a year of uncertainty — 2023 is no less, says Vandana Hari
The companies are also facing pressure from a price freeze on petrol and diesel, as well as a windfall tax, which is eroding their margins. The windfall tax was imposed in the wake of rising crude oil prices, and it has been impacting the OMCs' profitability.
The situation is not ideal for the companies, and they are looking for a way to recoup their losses. As per sources, the OMCs are relying on other businesses to recover some of their losses, but this is not a sustainable solution in the long term.
Watch video for full interview
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X