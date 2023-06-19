OfBusiness’ lending unicorn Oxyzo nearly triples profits in FY23

Oxyzo, along with its holding company OfBusiness, which is an ecommerce platform for procurement of raw materials, are among a handful of unicorns that have been able to hit profitability—a parameter several unicorns are yet to fulfill.

Tiger Global-backed B2B lending unicorn Oxyzo has nearly tripled its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 197 crore in FY23 from Rs 69 core in FY22. Over the same period, income surged to Rs 562 crore from Rs 313 crore. Live Tv Loading...

The OfBusiness’ sister company, which offers financing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) , has also nearly doubled its loan book, with total assets under management (AUM) jumping to Rs 5,578 crore in the previous fiscal year. In FY24, the company expects to take its AUM to Rs 8,500 crore. Oxyzo, along with its holding company OfBusiness, which is an ecommerce platform for procurement of raw materials, are among a handful of unicorns that have been able to hit profitability—a parameter several unicorns are yet to fulfill.