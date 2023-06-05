Reliance Foundation initiates 10-point measures to aid Odisha train accident victims

The foundation has also mobilised its specialised disaster management team to provide aid and assistance in the ongoing relief efforts.
Reliance Industries Limited philanthropic arm Reliance Foundation on Monday, June 5, announced a comprehensive 10-point relief program to support the victims of the recent train accident in Odisha. The foundation has also mobilised its specialised disaster management team to provide aid and assistance in the ongoing relief efforts.
Expressing deep condolences to the families affected by the tragic incident, Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, stated, "While we cannot undo the suffering caused by the tragedy, we are fully committed to helping the bereaved families rebuild their lives and prepare for the future. Our Foundation, along with the extended Reliance family, stands in firm solidarity with the affected communities during this difficult time."
The 10-point relief measures aim to provide immediate and long-term support to those affected by the train accident. The measures include:
Reliance Foundation's disaster management team has been actively involved in coordinating with local authorities and the National Disaster Response Force since the occurrence of the accident in Balasore, Odisha.
The Odisha triple train accident on June 2 has left at least 275 people dead and over 1,175 injured. The government has requested a CBI probe into the incident, while the driver of the Coromandel Express has been given a clean chit.
The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.
First Published: Jun 5, 2023 7:27 PM IST
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
