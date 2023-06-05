Reliance Foundation initiates 10-point measures to aid Odisha train accident victims

The foundation has also mobilised its specialised disaster management team to provide aid and assistance in the ongoing relief efforts.

Reliance Industries Limited philanthropic arm Reliance Foundation on Monday, June 5, announced a comprehensive 10-point relief program to support the victims of the recent train accident in Odisha. The foundation has also mobilised its specialised disaster management team to provide aid and assistance in the ongoing relief efforts.

Expressing deep condolences to the families affected by the tragic incident, Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, stated, "While we cannot undo the suffering caused by the tragedy, we are fully committed to helping the bereaved families rebuild their lives and prepare for the future. Our Foundation, along with the extended Reliance family, stands in firm solidarity with the affected communities during this difficult time."

The 10-point relief measures aim to provide immediate and long-term support to those affected by the train accident. The measures include:

Free fuel for ambulances dealing with the disaster through the Jio-BP network.

Provision of free ration supplies, such as flour, sugar, dal, rice, salt, and cooking oil, for the next six months to affected families through Reliance stores.

Free medicines for the injured and medical treatment for those requiring hospitalisation due to the accident.

Counselling services for emotional and psychosocial support.

Providing employment opportunities through Jio and Reliance Retail to one family member of the deceased, as needed.

Provision of support aids to people with disabilities, including wheelchairs and artificial limbs.

Specialist skill training for those impacted to find new employment opportunities.

Microfinance and training opportunities for women who may have lost their sole earning family member.

Livestock support, such as cows, buffalos, goats, and poultry, for rural families impacted by the accident.

Free mobile connectivity for a year to a family member of the bereaved, enabling them to rebuild their livelihood.

Reliance Foundation's disaster management team has been actively involved in coordinating with local authorities and the National Disaster Response Force since the occurrence of the accident in Balasore, Odisha.

The Odisha triple train accident on June 2 has left at least 275 people dead and over 1,175 injured. The government has requested a CBI probe into the incident, while the driver of the Coromandel Express has been given a clean chit.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.