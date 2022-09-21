Nykaa's Falguni Nayar overtakes Kiran Mazumdar to become richest self-made Indian woman

Falguni Nayar surpassed Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw after the successful listing of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of omnichannel Nykaa, as per the Hurun India rich list.

According to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich released on Wednesday, online retailer Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar was named the richest self-made Indian woman.

Nayar with a net worth of Rs 38,700 crore is on the 33rd spot in the top 100 billionaires list, followed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala of Rare Enterprises, the company incorporated by her husband and late veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The other women on the list include Godrej's Smita V Crishna (Rs 32,000 crore), Radha Vembu of Zoho Corporation ( Rs 30,500 crore), Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw ( Rs 24,800 crore), and others.

The world's second richest person Gautam Adani heads India's rich list with a wealth of Rs 10,94,400 crore. Adani topped the list by adding Rs 1,600 crore per day over the last year.

Adani's wealth has more than doubled (116 percent) in the last year and in absolute terms, he added Rs 5,88,500 crore. In the last five years, the first-generation entrepreneur's wealth has increased by 1440 percent.

"From an Indian wealth creation perspective, 2022 will be remembered for Adani's meteoric rise. Briskly expanding his commodity trading company into a coal-to-port-to-energy conglomerate, he is the only Indian to have built not one, but seven companies with a market cap of one lakh crore. The cumulative wealth growth of the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 excluding Adani is only 2.67 percent compared to the overall 9 percent," IIFL Wealth Hurun India said.