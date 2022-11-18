Has Nykaa managed to avert or just delay a potential sell-off?

Buy / Sell FSN E-Co Nykaa share TRADE

When companies announce a bonus issue of shares, it is a matter of cheer for shareholders although it does not bring about any appreciation in the value of the stocks they already own. However, the same has not been the case with FSN E-Commerce Ventures or the parent company of fashion and beauty products retailer Nykaa.

Nykaa shares are down 15 percent since the company announced a 5:1 bonus issue on October 3 this year. Before listing the bonus shares, the stock went on a downward spiral, falling even below its IPO price. The stock had corrected nearly 60 percent from its pre-bonus peak of Rs 2,574.

Nykaa shares were set to go ex-bonus on November 10, coincidently the same day the one-year lock-in for pre-IPO investors ended. Shares had listed on the bourses on November 10, 2021.

The announcement of bonus shares did not go down well with Dalal Street. Analysts warned retail investors against buying shares in the near-term only because they will be at a low value before the lock-in ends.

After the lock-in period ended, nearly 67 percent of the shareholding, or 310 million shares, was freed up. With the ex-bonus date coinciding with the expiry day, the available shares for sale went down to only one-sixth.

In a series of tweets, market veteran Shyam Sekhar said that the board's decision to declare a bonus was odd in terms of intent and timing. In one of his tweets, he wrote alarms must ring and that independent directors have failed in their duty.

But has the bonus issue managed to stall the sell-off? It may have curtailed it to a certain extent, but investors continue to offload their stake. The last week has seen five such deals, where funds like TPG, Segantii India Mauritius, Lighthouse India Fund and investors like Mala Gopal Gaonkar have sold stakes in the company via large block deals.

Even on Friday, November 18, TPG sold shares worth Rs 1,000 crore in a transaction where 5.4 percent of the company's equity changed hands in a large trade.

However, there are positive opinions about Nykaa and other such new-age companies as well. VK Vijayakumar, the Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, believes that the sell-off has been triggered in new-age companies due to the lock-in period ending.

"Some of these stocks may turn out to be big wealth creators in the long run. Long-term investors with high-risk appetite may consider nibbling at some of these stocks now available at huge discounts to their IPO price," he wrote in a note.