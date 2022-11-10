Notably, on November 10, the lock-in period for Nykaa shares will end. Promoters and investors were unable to sell their pre-IPO securities during the lock-in period.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of Nykaa, fell as much as seven percent after gaining 3.05 percent in early morning deals on the BSE. The fall comes after Citigroup completed the block deal to sell 0.6 percent equity or shares worth Rs 306 crore. In terms of shares, 176 lakh shares at an average of Rs 172 per share changed hands in the trade.

At 10:10 am, shares of FSN E-Commerce were trading at Rs 173.3, down by 3.5 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the block deal involves "individual employee seller", adding that the deal offers a discount of up to two percent on the current market price.

Citi launches deal to sell Nykaa shares worth Rs 250 cr via block deal, Offers upto 2% discount to current market priceIndividual employee seller@YashJain88 reports. pic.twitter.com/evCdqtIFUJ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 9, 2022

Notably, the lock-in period for Nykaa shares expires today. During a lock-in period, promoters and investors cannot liquidate the pre-IPO securities held by them. Almost 67 percent of Nykaa’s shareholding will be released from lock-in with the end of the restricted period.

Falguni Nayar, the founder and CEO of the company, stated during the post-earnings analyst call last week that high net worth people (HNIs), who were among the early Nykaa investors, typically invest for long term. When asked whether pre-IPO investors would keep their stakes or sell them, she said, "But we won't be able to speak on their behalf and we are not privy to the decision they make."

Also read: Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati its CTO with effect from November 1

Nykaa posted a net profit of Rs 5.19 crore for the July-September quarter, this marks a multifold increase as compared to Rs 1.17 crore clocked in the corresponding period a year ago.

Nykaa's consolidated revenue from operations during the second quarter jumped 39 percent to Rs 1,230.8 crore, as against the revenue of Rs 885.26 crore reported in quarter ended September 2021.