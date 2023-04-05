Nykaa says Q4 looks good on the back of strong beauty & personal care business

Nykaa parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd said on Wednesday, April 5, that it has continued to show healthy revenue growth trends. Nykaa is an online marketplace for beauty and wellness products.

For FY23 at the consolidated level, it expects to sustain a percentage growth rate in line with the first nine months of FY23, the company said.

In its regulatory filing, Nykaa said, "In Q4 FY23, against the backdrop of subdued industry growth, Tier 1 consumers have demonstrated sustained consumption. This has led to stronger revenue growth on the Nykaa platforms."

During the quarter, our beauty & personal care (BPC) categories have seen sustained strong demand, partly aided by the ‘Pink Love’ sale introduced during the quarter. BPC business has seen higher year-on-year growth rates in Q4 FY23, compared to the year-on-year growth rates seen in Q3 FY23, it said.

The company said the operating parameters for the BPC business, namely average order values and conversion rates, have been robust, which has aided growth in revenue. For FY23, it expects percentage revenue growth rates to be in line with early-thirties, close to the figures seen in the first nine months of FY23.

"Consumer pullback in discretionary spends has had some impact on our fashion business, leading to subdued growth in NSV (net sales volume) this quarter. For Q4 FY23, we expect our percentage revenue growth rates in the fashion business to come through in the late teens.

This comes on the back of our focussing on business efficiency and unit economics. Our average order values and conversion rates have improved steadily," it added.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd ended at Rs 136.55, up by Rs 9.95, or 7.86 percent on the BSE.