homebusiness Newscompanies NewsNykaa says Q4 looks good on the back of strong beauty & personal care business

Nykaa says Q4 looks good on the back of strong beauty & personal care business

Nykaa says Q4 looks good on the back of strong beauty & personal care business
2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 5, 2023 7:36:35 PM IST (Published)

For FY23, Nykaa expects percentage revenue growth rates to be in line with early-thirties, close to the figures seen in the first nine months of FY23. Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd ended at Rs 136.55, up by Rs 9.95, or 7.86 percent on the BSE.

Nykaa  parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd said on Wednesday, April 5, that it has continued to show healthy revenue growth trends. Nykaa is an online marketplace for beauty and wellness products. 

Recommended Articles

View All

Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice

Apr 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

For FY23 at the consolidated level, it expects to sustain a percentage growth rate in line with the first nine months of FY23, the company said.


In its regulatory filing, Nykaa said, "In Q4 FY23, against the backdrop of subdued industry growth, Tier 1 consumers have demonstrated sustained consumption. This has led to stronger revenue growth on the Nykaa platforms."

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp launches VRS to become 'future-ready'

During the quarter, our beauty & personal care (BPC) categories have seen sustained strong demand, partly aided by the ‘Pink Love’ sale introduced during the quarter. BPC business has seen higher year-on-year growth rates in Q4 FY23, compared to the year-on-year growth rates seen in Q3 FY23, it said.

The company said the operating parameters for the BPC business, namely average order values and conversion rates, have been robust, which has aided growth in revenue. For FY23, it expects percentage revenue growth rates to be in line with early-thirties, close to the figures seen in the first nine months of FY23.

"Consumer pullback in discretionary spends has had some impact on our fashion business, leading to subdued growth in NSV (net sales volume) this quarter. For Q4 FY23, we expect our percentage revenue growth rates in the fashion business to come through in the late teens.

Also Read: Godrej Consumer Products expects gradual recovery in demand

This comes on the back of our focussing on business efficiency and unit economics. Our average order values and conversion rates have improved steadily," it added.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd ended at Rs 136.55, up by Rs 9.95, or 7.86 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Nykaa

Previous Article

BYJU’S hoping to finalise up to $500 million round in April, plans Aakash IPO in 12 months to ride out storm

Next Article

International Red Cross to sack around 1,500 people over budget cuts