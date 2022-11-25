Nykaa Pink Friday Sale sees over 400 orders every minute as beauty and fashion shoppers can't keep calm

Nykaa Pink Friday Sale saw over 400 orders every minute, a growth of 40 percent from last year’s sale.

The shares of Nykaa's parent firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose over 4 percent on Friday as the beauty, wellness, and fashion company's flagship Pink Friday Sale saw over 400 orders every minute, a growth of 40 percent from last year's Pink Friday.

The biggest beauty sale in the country, Pink Friday, is currently live until November 28 on the website, app and Nykaa stores.

The omnichannel consumer-tech company announced that on Day 1, it recorded eight lakh orders. This year's sale saw more than 10 million visits, up 37 percent compared to the previous year.

A slew of the brand offers led to Nykaa clocking a growth of 34 percent in unique visitors from 4.3 million on last year’s Day 1 to 5.8 million this year. Among categories that did well compared to regular days, purchases of make-up, skincare and haircare rose dramatically by 14X, 12X and 9X respectively.

Nykaa added that 57 percent of the purchases were made by shoppers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities collectively. Besides metros, the highest orders came from Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Jammu.

“The phenomenal consumer response to our Pink Friday sale on Day 1, right after a successful festive season, reiterates our leadership in beauty. Along with unique deals, our unparalleled curations and interactive experiences such as Watch and Buy have driven extremely high engagement,” a Nykaa spokesperson said.

The firm added that because of the ongoing wedding season, the sale saw luxury brands and make-up being scooped off at a significantly higher rate than non-sale days.

“With deals across categories offering up to a whopping 50% off on top brands, Nykaa also has exciting price drops and flash sales every day,” it said.