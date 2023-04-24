Nykaa shares continue to remain near all-time low even after new appointments at key positions

Last month, Nykaa announced the exit of five senior executives after a slew of exits throughout 2022.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of beauty and fashion e-commerce portal Nykaa, announced the addition of several new senior leaders to its management team on Monday, to drive the company’s next phase of growth.

Nykaa said that the new employees across the technology, finance, business, and marketing departments will join the existing leadership, which will now comprise over 50 leaders.

Commenting on the appointments, Nykaa’s founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said, “We are excited to welcome each of these new leaders in key roles that drive the company’s important businesses and functions. With a common entrepreneurial ethos and mindset, this leadership team is well poised for success as the Nykaa ecosystem expands in scope and scale.”

Among the new appointments, most of which have already been announced by Nykaa in previous months, is Rajesh Uppalapati as chief technology officer. Uppalapati has previously worked for Amazon for 20 years across different roles and geographies.

P Ganesh is Nykaa’s new chief financial officer. Ganesh has previously served as CFO across companies such as TAFE Group, Pidilite Industries, Godrej Group and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Nykaa has also appointed Sujeet Jain as the company’s chief legal and regulatory officer. Jain has over 25 years of experience across diversified sectors, at organizations such as Vodafone Idea, Shaadi.com, Ultratech Cement, Viacom18, among others.

TV Venkataraman, with over 25 years of experience across companies such as Ashok Leyland, Flipkart, and Aditya Birla Group, also joins the Nykaa team and would be responsible for the Internal Audit and Risk Management charter.

Besides that, Vishal Gupta will now be the head of Beauty Consumer business at Nykaa. With over 27 years of experience at Unilever across geographies and BPC (beauty and personal care) categories, Gupta will lead innovation, brand building, growth and profitability for the business. He will also lead Superstore By Nykaa, the e-B2B distribution business.

Dr Sudhakar Y Mhaskar, meanwhile, will lead innovation at Nykaa's consumer business as the Chief R&D and Quality Officer.