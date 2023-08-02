Nykaa's marketing head among six executives to quit, CEO takes charge

1 Min Read
Among the key exits is the departure of Chief Marketing Officer, Shalini Raghavan, prompting Nykaa's founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar, to assume direct oversight of this crucial function.
Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa witnessed a series of significant executive resignations, totaling six since April, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday (August 2). This surge of departures comes amidst the escalating competition in the rapidly expanding sector.
Among the key exits is the departure of Chief Marketing Officer, Shalini Raghavan, prompting Nykaa's founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar, to assume direct oversight of this crucial function.
Other notable departures include Kingshuk Basu, who served as a senior vice president for retail; Sumant Kasliwal, a senior VP in the fashion unit; Aditya Sandhu, from the business-to-business sales division; VP Sachin Kataria, from the e-commerce business; and Shantanu Prakash, who held the position of VP for marketing and communications.
"Leadership roles are being augmented with an eye on strategic realignment, cost rationalization and growing complexity of the business," Nykaa said in a statement to Reuters.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary
Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when
Aug 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read