CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsNykaa's marketing head among six executives to quit, CEO takes charge

Nykaa's marketing head among six executives to quit, CEO takes charge

Nykaa's marketing head among six executives to quit, CEO takes charge
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 2, 2023 7:45:28 PM IST (Published)

Among the key exits is the departure of Chief Marketing Officer, Shalini Raghavan, prompting Nykaa's founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar, to assume direct oversight of this crucial function.

Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa witnessed a series of significant executive resignations, totaling six since April, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday (August 2). This surge of departures comes amidst the escalating competition in the rapidly expanding sector.

Share Market Live


Among the key exits is the departure of Chief Marketing Officer, Shalini Raghavan, prompting Nykaa's founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar, to assume direct oversight of this crucial function.
Other notable departures include Kingshuk Basu, who served as a senior vice president for retail; Sumant Kasliwal, a senior VP in the fashion unit; Aditya Sandhu, from the business-to-business sales division; VP Sachin Kataria, from the e-commerce business; and Shantanu Prakash, who held the position of VP for marketing and communications.
"Leadership roles are being augmented with an eye on strategic realignment, cost rationalization and growing complexity of the business," Nykaa said in a statement to Reuters.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Falguni NayarNykaa

Recommended Articles

View All
50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more

50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more

Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained

Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained

Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary

Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary

Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when

Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when

Aug 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X