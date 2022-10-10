    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Nykaa Fashion to offer new range of global fashion labels in partnership with Revolve
    By Asmita Pant

    "With the launch of the California-based, next-generation fashion retailer Revolve on its own platform, Nykaa Fashion opens doors to a seamless international shopping experience in India," the company said in an exchange filing. 

    E-commerce platform Nykaa's fashion arm, Nykaa fashion, on Monday announced partnership with online fashion retailer, Revolve to offer access to range of fashion labels from across the world.
    "With the launch of the California-based, next-generation fashion retailer REVOLVE on its own platform, Nykaa Fashion opens doors to a seamless international shopping experience in India," the company said in an exchange filing.
    The shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Nykaa, were trading 0.7 percent lower at 1,274.9 on BSE at 2:55 pm.
    "With this, Nykaa Fashion brings curations spanning 26,000+ options and over 400 brands across apparel, footwear, and accessories, straight from the global powerhouse of Revolve to its own online platform. Nykaa Fashion’s customers can now shop the latest styles from the fashion retailer with no KYC (know your customer), customs or hidden costs, hassle-free international shipping, easy delivery, and returns on global brands," the company said.
    Earlier, on October 6, Nykaa announced partnership with Middle East-based retailer Apparel Group, to launch a new multi-brand retailer online and offline in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The multi-brand retailer will initially operate in the beauty and personal care (BPC) segment.
    Apparel Group has more than 78 brands under its umbrella, across 14 countries. The brands include Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Calvin Klein, Charles & Keith, among others. Apparel Group India runs Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Charles & Keith, Inglot, R&B, Victoria's Secret, La Senza, among others.
    Recently, the board of company had also announced five bonus shares for each share shareholders held. Bonus shares are fully-paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders. It fixed November 3 as the record date for determining members eligible for the bonus equity shares.
    First Published:  IST
