Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal steps down to explore the digital economy and start-up space

The Company is in the process of hiring a new CFO, and will notify the stock exchanges once the appointment is complete.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of fashion and beauty platform Nykaa, announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Agarwal in a regulatory filing.

"This is to inform you Mr Arvind Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited (“the Company”) will be leaving the Company, effective close of business hours on November 25, 2022, to pursue other opportunities in the digital economy & start-up space," Nykaa said in a BSE filing.

“It has been great to be a part of the incredible Nykaa journey thus far. All my learning & experiences to date, have set me up for pursuing different personal growth opportunities in the digital economy & start-up space. I wish Nykaa the very best for the growth path ahead and will always be a part of the Nykaa Family," Agarwal said.

Nykaa shares were set to go ex-bonus on November 10, coincidently the same day the one-year lock-in for pre-IPO investors ended. Shares had listed on the bourses on November 10, 2021.

The announcement of bonus shares did not go down well with Dalal Street. Analysts warned retail investors against buying shares in the near-term only because they will be at a low value before the lock-in ends.

After the lock-in period ended, nearly 67 percent of the shareholding, or 310 million shares, was freed up. With the ex-bonus date coinciding with the expiry day, the available shares for sale went down to only one-sixth. Read more details on Has Nykaa managed to avert or just delay a potential sell-off?

Shares of FSN E-Commerce closed at Rs 174 today down 4.6 percent from the previous close on the BSE.