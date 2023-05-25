Nykaa CEO says concerns around top-level exits, competition are overstated

Nykaa made headlines last year when it announced a 5:1 bonus issue for shareholders, just before a pre-IPO lock-in period ended for a certain section of investors.

Competition, share sale, or top management exits are all non-events, according to Nykaa's Executive Chairperson, MD & CEO Falguni Nayar.

In a chat with CNBC-TV18 post its March quarter earnings, Nayar said that concerns over competition are not valid for a large, complex business like Nykaa, which has over 15 million transacting users, stores in 150 cities and 3,500 brands on its platform. "I think for overnight, anyone to hurt our business doesn't happen. So, a lot of competition concerns don't seem valid from a financial effect on our business perspective,” Nayar said.

Nykaa reported March quarter results on Wednesday where revenue for the company increased by 33 percent from last year. Net profit declined due to higher tax expenses, while the base quarter had a tax credit. Nayar spoke about the times when Amazon entered the Indian market a decade earlier, around the same time as Nykaa started off.

"Everyone kept saying, how will you Amazon proof the business? So, the challenges for management are more about how they take their business forward in a way that they have the consumer connect, and that is where our success lies,” she said.

"I think it came on the back of past practice of leaving a small company with very high designation compared to sometimes the rules that are being played by those individuals," Nayar said.

"I have gone on record post that to say, we have more than 50 Such senior executives of which maybe 5 may have left. So, from that perspective, and I in fact made an effort to give names of all of our senior leaders, whether be it in technology, be it in finance, be it in marketing."

Nykaa made headlines last year when it announced a 5:1 bonus issue for shareholders, just before a pre-IPO lock-in period ended for a certain section of investors. Nayar believes that there is no indication of data or facts which indicates that the bonus issue was not right for the company or its shareholders. She also said that most of the pre-IPO share sales have concluded.

"So, most of our underperformance can be attributed to post lockup or largecap table changing hands. And we have been monitoring that," Nayar said, adding that the retail shareholder base of the company has gone up from 1 percent to 4 percent and institutional base is also going up post-bonus.

Nayar further added that promoters are fully committed to the company. "Both Anchit and Adwaita are very young, at 33 years of age, they been working for the company for 6-10 years, they are committed in making their career with this company and so am I. I am very committed to this company. I think that itself should be considered as backing enough," she said.

Shares of Nykaa are trading 1.9 percent higher at Rs 127.40.

Watch The Accompanying Video For More.