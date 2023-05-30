The AI boom is set to deliver another trillion-dollar baby

The biggest technology companies have all announced their own AI efforts and plan to spend tens of billions of dollars on these plans. A meaningful part of this spend will go to companies like Nvidia.

Almost a year ago, my son asked me to get him the ‘Nvidia RTX 4090’.

For the uninitiated, it is a high-end computer graphics card. He wanted to build himself a computer - choose each part himself and then put it together into what he called a 'dream machine'. I have been dragged to Lamington Road - Mumbai's biggest computer electronics market, three times, over the last one year. So far, I have not given in.

Around week ago, I heard the name Nvidia again. This time in a news headline -

'Nvidia shares soar nearly 30% as sales forecast jumps..'.

So I dug in a bit. What I found was startling:

A year ago, Nvidia was nowhere close to being in the list of top 10 companies by market capitalisation. Today, it is ranked sixth!

You would be forgiven for not having heard of Nvidia! Unlike Intel, which makes Central Processing Units, (CPUs) that are widely used in personal computers all over the world, Nvidia was always known for making computer chips (Graphics Processing Units) that can run graphics-heavy video games.

Over the years, Nvidia's high performance chips have also been favoured by researchers in training and running advanced artificial intelligence (AI) programs. Training these programs involves processing large amounts of data and performing complex mathematical computations. Nvidia's GPUs excel in these tasks by efficiently handling parallel computations, which accelerates the training process. As a result, they have become the go-to choice for AI researchers and practitioners.

The release of OpenAI's ChatGPT late last year, tremendously accelerated the pace of AI development. The biggest technology companies have all announced their own AI efforts and plan to spend tens of billions of dollars on these plans. A meaningful part of this spend will go to companies like Nvidia, which sell these chips supporting all this AI development. While gaming and HPC & Cloud are Nvidia's two largest end-markets, accounting for 46 percent and 39 percent of sales respectively, AI development as an end-market is sure to emerge as a big thrust for it.

AI is not a new technology, but it is only now that that the markets have begun to get super excited about companies. And while analysts argue about which company will be the winner in the AI race, they all agree (atleast right now) that Nvidia, with its chips, will be much in demand for the foreseeable future!