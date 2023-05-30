The AI boom is set to deliver another trillion-dollar baby

The biggest technology companies have all announced their own AI efforts and plan to spend tens of billions of dollars on these plans. A meaningful part of this spend will go to companies like Nvidia.

Almost a year ago, my son asked me to get him the ‘Nvidia RTX 4090’.

For the uninitiated, it is a high-end computer graphics card. He wanted to build himself a computer - choose each part himself and then put it together into what he called a 'dream machine'. I have been dragged to Lamington Road - Mumbai's biggest computer electronics market, three times, over the last one year. So far, I have not given in.

Around week ago, I heard the name Nvidia again. This time in a news headline -