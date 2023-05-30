English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsThe AI boom is set to deliver another trillion dollar baby

    The AI boom is set to deliver another trillion-dollar baby

    The AI boom is set to deliver another trillion-dollar baby
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Prashant Nair  May 30, 2023 12:51:01 PM IST (Updated)

    The biggest technology companies have all announced their own AI efforts and plan to spend tens of billions of dollars on these plans. A meaningful part of this spend will go to companies like Nvidia.

    Almost a year ago, my son asked me to get him the ‘Nvidia RTX 4090’.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    For the uninitiated, it is a high-end computer graphics card. He wanted to build himself a computer - choose each part himself and then put it together into what he called a 'dream machine'. I have been dragged to Lamington Road - Mumbai's biggest computer electronics market, three times, over the last one year. So far, I have not given in.
    Around week ago, I heard the name Nvidia again. This time in a news headline -
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X