Nvidia becomes first chipmaker to reach $1 trillion market value

Nvidia Corp achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday, May 30, by surpassing the $1 trillion mark in market capitalisation, making it the first-ever chipmaker to join the esteemed trillion-dollar club.
The company, renowned for its cutting-edge gaming and AI chips, witnessed a remarkable 4.2 percent surge in its shares during early trading, solidifying its valuation at the impressive $1 trillion mark.
In terms of global chipmakers, Nvidia now stands in a league of its own, leaving behind its closest competitor, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, with a market valuation of approximately $535 billion.
Prior to Nvidia's groundbreaking accomplishment, Meta Platforms Inc held the distinction of reaching the trillion-dollar market capitalisation milestone in 2021, boasting a valuation of about $670 billion at the time.
Meanwhile, other notable U.S. companies such as Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, and Amazon.com Inc also belong to the elite club of trillion-dollar market capitalisation.
