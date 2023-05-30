English
    Nvidia becomes first chipmaker to reach $1 trillion market value

    Nvidia becomes first chipmaker to reach $1 trillion market value
    By Anand Singha  May 30, 2023 7:45:11 PM IST (Published)

    The company, renowned for its cutting-edge gaming and AI chips, witnessed a remarkable 4.2 percent surge in its shares during early trading, solidifying its valuation at the impressive $1 trillion mark.

    Nvidia Corp achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday, May 30, by surpassing the $1 trillion mark in market capitalisation, making it the first-ever chipmaker to join the esteemed trillion-dollar club.

    In terms of global chipmakers, Nvidia now stands in a league of its own, leaving behind its closest competitor, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, with a market valuation of approximately $535 billion.
    In terms of global chipmakers, Nvidia now stands in a league of its own, leaving behind its closest competitor, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, with a market valuation of approximately $535 billion.
