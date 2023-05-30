Hydrocracker unit of Oil India's Numaligarh refinery in Assam catches fire, no fatalities reported

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of the incident, but, as per the firefighting protocol, the cooling via water spraying was carried out much after that as well.

A fire broke out at the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd's hydrocracker unit around 7.20 pm on Monday. The refinery is a subsidiary of Oil India Ltd. The fire occurred in vessel number VV-04 of the unit.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of the incident, but, as per the firefighting protocol, the cooling via water spraying was carried out much after that as well.

The damage to the unit is yet to be assessed. No fatalities or injuries were reported in the fire incident, Oil India said in a statement, adding that the nearby hydrogen unit was shut down as a precautionary measure.

An external investigation committee to investigate the root cause of the incident and to ascertain the quantum of its impact, the statement added.

The Oil India stock was 1.15 percent up at Rs 259.60 per share in early trade on Tuesday.