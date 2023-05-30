English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHydrocracker unit of Oil India's Numaligarh refinery in Assam catches fire, no fatalities reported

    Hydrocracker unit of Oil India's Numaligarh refinery in Assam catches fire, no fatalities reported

    Hydrocracker unit of Oil India's Numaligarh refinery in Assam catches fire, no fatalities reported
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 9:55:39 AM IST (Published)

    The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of the incident, but, as per the firefighting protocol, the cooling via water spraying was carried out much after that as well.

    A fire broke out at the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd's hydrocracker unit around 7.20 pm on Monday. The refinery is a subsidiary of Oil India Ltd. The fire occurred in vessel number VV-04 of the unit.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of the incident, but, as per the firefighting protocol, the cooling via water spraying was carried out much after that as well.
    The damage to the unit is yet to be assessed.  No fatalities or injuries were reported in the fire incident, Oil India said in a statement, adding that the nearby hydrogen unit was shut down as a precautionary measure.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X