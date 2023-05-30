Hydrocracker unit of Oil India's Numaligarh refinery in Assam catches fire, no fatalities reported

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of the incident, but, as per the firefighting protocol, the cooling via water spraying was carried out much after that as well.

A fire broke out at the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd's hydrocracker unit around 7.20 pm on Monday. The refinery is a subsidiary of Oil India Ltd. The fire occurred in vessel number VV-04 of the unit.

Assam | A major fire broke out at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district earlier in the evening. Following the incident, the personnel of the fire & safety department of NRL and fire tenders rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/o6bz38Lq4q — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

The damage to the unit is yet to be assessed. No fatalities or injuries were reported in the fire incident, Oil India said in a statement, adding that the nearby hydrogen unit was shut down as a precautionary measure.