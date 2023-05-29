Nucleus Software shares extend gains for seventh day, locked in another 20% upper circuit

English
    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 3:16:37 PM IST (Updated)

    On a year-on-year basis, Nucleus Software's net profit grew multi-fold from Rs 18.29 crore during the year-ago quarter.

    Shares of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, a company that provides software solutions to the banking and financial services industry, hit a 20 percent upper circuit for a second session in a row after better-than-expected March quarter results.

    The stock had ended at a 20 percent upper circuit on Friday as well after reporting its March quarter earnings. Shares of the company have gained over 2.5 times over the last three months of which 52 percent has come in the last five trading sessions itself.


    For the March quarter, the company on Friday announced that its net profit rose 76.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 67.6 crore compared to Rs 38 crore during the December 2022 quarter. On a year-on-year basis, net profit grew multi-fold from Rs 18.29 crore during the year-ago quarter.

