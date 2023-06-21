NTPC to consider raising funds up to 12,000 crore through NCDs

Meanwhile, the company saw a contraction of 430 basis points in its margin, which came in at 26.9 percent against 31.2 percent in the same quarter last year.

New Delhi-based public sector undertaking, NTPC, on Wednesday, said its board will take a call on raising funds via Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 12,000 crore on June 24, 2023.

In an exchange filing, the state-owned company said, “A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on Saturday, June 24, 2023, to, inter-alia, consider for issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (‘Bonds/NCDs’) up to Rs.12,000 crore.”

Furthermore, the fundraising will be subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), NTPC added.

Last month, NTPC reported its Q4 earnings. Its profit almost remained flat at Rs 5,672 crore against Rs 5,618 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the revenue spiked by 20 percent to Rs 41,317.9 crore as opposed to Rs 34,358 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the company saw a contraction of 430 basis points in its margin, which came in at 26.9 percent against 31.2 percent in the same quarter last year.

Also, in May, NTPC signed an agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for joint development of nuclear power plants.