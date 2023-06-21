NTPC to consider raising funds up to 12,000 crore through NCDs

Meanwhile, the company saw a contraction of 430 basis points in its margin, which came in at 26.9 percent against 31.2 percent in the same quarter last year.

New Delhi-based public sector undertaking, NTPC, on Wednesday, said its board will take a call on raising funds via Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 12,000 crore on June 24, 2023.

In an exchange filing, the state-owned company said, “A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on Saturday, June 24, 2023, to, inter-alia, consider for issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (‘Bonds/NCDs’) up to Rs.12,000 crore.”