NTPC to supply renewable energy to Armed Forces — shares near record high

Mini NTPC share price: The National Thermal Power Corp stock came within one rupee of a record high scaled this week, after the company said it entered into a pact to supply renewable energy to the Armed Forces.

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) shares hovered near all-time highs on Friday after the electricity generation company said it has entered into a pact to supply renewable energy to the country's Armed Forces. This marks the first agreement by the Indian Armed Forces to source power from renewable energy.

Under the deal, NTPC will supply to the Military Engineering Services, a construction and maintenance agency, and one of the pillars of Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army that provides rear line engineering support to the Armed Forces.

NTPC shares gained by as much as Rs 2.6 or 1.6 percent to Rs 169.4 apiece on BSE, coming within one rupee of an all-time high scaled on Wednesday.

The NTPC stock is among one of the top blue-chip performers over the past few weeks. It has given investors a return of more than eight percent in one month, a period in which the 50-scrip benchmark has managed a gain of 2.2 percent.

This week, NTPC said it is a growth-oriented company that keeps on evaluating various alternatives for business development in its routine course of business. The power generator was responding to clarification sought by the exchange on reports that it planned to divest stake in subsidiaries and joint ventures.

NTPC also said it has always disclosed all the material information that has a bearing on its operations and performance including all necessary disclosures in accordance with regulatory rules within the stipulated time.