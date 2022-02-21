NTPC pays interim dividend of Rs 3,879 crore for 2021-22

This is the 29th consecutive year that NTPC has paid dividend. The total installed capacity of the company stands at 67,832.30 MW, with 23 coal-based, 7 gas-based, 1 hydro and 19 renewable energy projects.

State-run power giant NTPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 3,878.67 crore for the financial year 2021-22. The dividend paid is 40 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, it said in a statement.
Under joint ventures, NTPC has 9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects.
