NTPC signs deal with Italian firm to explore green methanol production possibilities

As per the company, the step has been taken to jointly develop commercial scale Green Methanol Production facility at NTPC in India. The scope of the Green Methanol Project involves capturing carbon from NTPC power plants and converting it into a green fuel.
NTPC Ltd, India's major energy company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italy-based Maire Tecnimont to explore possibility of Green Methanol production at NTPC projects, the company said on Monday.
#NTPC Signs MOU with #Tecnimont of Italy to Explore Green Methanol Production and jointly develop commercial scale Green Methanol Production facility at NTPC in India. @power_pib @MinOfPower @mnreindia @OfficeOfRKSingh @PIB_India @CMDNTPC @PSUSCOPE pic.twitter.com/8vt53vGW0u— NTPC Limited (@ntpclimited) December 26, 2022
Green Methanol serves as the base material for chemical industry, storing of renewable electricity and as transportation fuel. It is also considered a substitute for maritime fuel applications.
Founded in 1975, India’s largest energy conglomerate, NTPC Ltd to accelerate power development in India has forayed into generating electricity via hydro, nuclear and renewable energy sources from fossil fuels. As per the company, this foray will play a major role in lowering its carbon footprint by reducing green house gas emissions. The corporation has diversified into the fields of consultancy, power trading, training of power professionals, rural electrification, ash utilisation and coal mining as well.
Italy based Tecnimont is an international leader in the field of plant engineering, rooted in the pioneering experience of Italian industrial technology shaping the new frontiers of Engineering Innovation. Since 1927, as engineering center of Italy’s chemical and energy conglomerates, and then as independent brand since 1973, the company has expertise in realizing mega Projects all over the world. The company has developed an ability to engineer the new paradigm of industry, enhancing world-class mega projects in petrochemicals, fertilizers, oil and gas refining and Power generation, it said.
