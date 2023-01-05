Buy / Sell NTPC share TRADE

The Union cabinet, on January 4, 2023, approved the government's national green hydrogen mission with an initial outlay of around Rs 19,700 crore. The mission targets investments worth Rs 8 lakh crore and a hydrogen production capacity of 5 million metric tonnes by 2030.

Mohit Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer at NTPC Renewable Energy hopes that a big chunk of this investment will go towards keeping the price of green hydrogen low.

While green hydrogen, which is produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources, has the potential to greatly reduce carbon emissions, it currently does not offer a major cost advantage over traditional grey hydrogen. Grey hydrogen is produced through the steam reforming of natural gas and currently costs about one-third as much as green hydrogen.

“We expect that a bit chunk of this incentive of Rs 19,700 crore will be used for green hydrogen production or helping keep the cost of green hydrogen low. This will help the local industry,” said Bhargava.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the regulatory body, has given approval for a 5 percent blending of green hydrogen with PNG to start with and the blending level would be scaled phase-wise to reach 20 percent. Green hydrogen, when blended with natural gas, reduces CO2 emissions keeping the net heating content the same.

The industry was keenly waiting for this announcement. Bhargava believes that the framework that has announced by the government will hopefully help kickstart the green hydrogen economy in the country

The company has commissioned India's first green hydrogen blending project . The green hydrogen blending has been started in the piped natural gas (PNG) network of NTPC Kawas township, Surat. The project is a joint effort of NTPC and Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL).

“With this announcement in place with almost Rs 19,700 crore of incentives and expected investment of almost 8 lakh crore, we expect that green hydrogen economy will move forward. India will develop in terms of being the manufacturing base for domestic as well as exports,” he said.

NTPC is the premier energy utility in the country with an installed capacity of 69 GW, with a diversified fuel mix. The NTPC group plans to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2032 and is executing several pilot projects in the green hydrogen space. This will mostly be organic.

“We expect that 5 GW out of this will be dedicated for green hydrogen.”

He expects to have a significant share of the green hydrogen market domestic as well as international.

NTPC Renewable Energy has tied up with the government of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra for land parcels. The company is also in process of identifying more land parcels.

According to Bhargava, a lot of hydrogen consumption would be happening through the mandate which will be part of this policy document, which will enable sectors like refineries and fertilisers to come onboard for consuming hydrogen or ammonia.

NTPC is in process of taking up more projects and the company has tied up with large industrial customers.

“We already have the deal with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), we signed an MoU yesterday with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL),” he said.

The stock was up 1.11 percent in the last week and was down 3.60 percent in the past month.

