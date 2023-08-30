CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsNTPC greenlights Rs 15,530 crore investment for Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage II in Chhattisgarh

NTPC greenlights Rs 15,530-crore investment for Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II in Chhattisgarh

NTPC's Lara Super Thermal Power Station is situated near Lara village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district. Shares of NTPC ended at Rs 220.50, down by Rs 0.60, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 30, 2023 5:21:22 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
NTPC greenlights Rs 15,530-crore investment for Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II in Chhattisgarh

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Wednesday (August 30) said its board of directors has granted investment approval for the Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage II. The project is estimated to cost Rs 15,529.99 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.

Share Market Live

"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has accorded investment approval for Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (2x800 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 15,529.99 crore," the company said.


NTPC's Lara Super Thermal Power Station is situated in the vicinity of Lara village within the Pussore Taluk of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district. This power station boasts a combined installed capacity of 1,600 MW, divided into two units, each capable of generating 800 MW of power.

Also Read: This Rs 4,000 crore company has doubled this year and just made a $55 million acquisition

The inaugural unit of this facility commenced operations on September 30, 2019. Shortly thereafter, on July 20, 2020, the second unit joined the ranks of operational parts at the plant, further bolstering the power supply in the area.

NTPC currently operates 55 power stations (24 coal, seven combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, two hydro, one wind, and 11 solar projects). Further, it has nine coal and one gas stations, owned by joint ventures or subsidiaries.

The company aims to achieve a total installed capacity of 130 GW by 2032.

In line with the global trend towards renewables, which is a cleaner source of energy, NTPC plans to achieve 32,000 MW of capacity through renewables, or 25 percent of its overall power portfolio at the beginning of the next decade.

Also Read: OpenAI on track for $1 billion of annual sales as ChatGPT takes off

Shares of NTPC ended at Rs 220.50, down by Rs 0.60, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ChhattisgarhNTPC

Recommended Articles

View All
Standard Chartered Bank offers 20 weeks of paid paternity and adoption leave to all employees

Standard Chartered Bank offers 20 weeks of paid paternity and adoption leave to all employees

Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read

BharatPe CBO steps down for entrepreneurial journey

BharatPe CBO steps down for entrepreneurial journey

Aug 30, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Fortis Healthcare expands footprint with Rs 225-crore acquisition of Medeor Hospital Manesar

Fortis Healthcare expands footprint with Rs 225-crore acquisition of Medeor Hospital Manesar

Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X