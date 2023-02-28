NTPC's 660 MW capacity unit of North Karanpura plant declared on commercial operation

With the addition of this unit, the standalone and group commercial capacity of NTPC will be 58,979 MW and 71,594 MW, respectively, the company said.
Thermal Power company NTPC has declared the commercial operations date of its first unit of 660 MW capacity of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Station (3x660 MW) in Jharkhand.
“The first unit of 660 MW capacity of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Station (3x660 MW) is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 01.03.2023," the company said in an exchange filing.
In NTPC's Q3 earnings report last month, the company's profit increased by over 5 percent at Rs 4,476 crore against Rs 4,246 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company witnessed a surge in its revenue, which came in at Rs 41,410 crore, up 36.8 percent, against Rs 30,265 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s margin, on the other hand, remained flat on in comparison to the previous year.
In January, the power giant signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tripura for Renewable Energy development. And in December last year, NTPC also commenced operations for the 10 MW Solapur solar PV project in Maharashtra.
