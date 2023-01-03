India’s first green hydrogen blending unit launched in Surat — details here

The project is a joint effort of state owned-NTPC Kawas and Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL). At first, 5 percent green hydrogen will be blended with piped natural gas (PNG) and gradually, the blending level will reach 20 percent. Shares of NTPC ended at Rs 167.50, down by Rs 0.50, or 0.30 percent on the BSE.

State-owned NTPC on Tuesday, January 3, said it has commissioned India's first green hydrogen blending project. The green hydrogen blending has been started in the piped natural gas (PNG) network of NTPC Kawas township, Surat. The project is a joint effort of NTPC and Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL).

The first molecule of green hydrogen from the project was set in motion by P. Ram Prasad, head of the project Kawas, in the presence of other senior executives of NTPC Kawas and GGL. After the start of the blending operation, NTPC Kawas held awareness workshops for township residents with help of GGL officials, the company said in an exchange filing.

NTPC and GGL have worked relentlessly towards achieving this milestone in record time after the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30, 2022.

This set-up is geared to supply H2-NG (natural gas) to households of Kawas township at Adityanagar, Surat. Green hydrogen in Kawas is made by electrolysis of water using power from an already installed 1 MW floating solar project.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the regulatory body, has given approval for a 5 percent blending of green hydrogen with PNG to start with and the blending level would be scaled phase-wise to reach 20 percent. Green hydrogen, when blended with natural gas, reduces CO2 emissions keeping the net heating content the same.

This feat is achieved only by a few select countries like the UK, Germany, and Australia, etc. This would bring India to the centre stage of the global hydrogen economy. India would not only reduce its hydrocarbon import bill significantly but can also bring forex ashore by being a green hydrogen and green chemicals exporter to the world, the company added.

NTPC is the premier energy utility in the country with an installed capacity of 69 GW, with a diversified fuel mix. The NTPC group plans to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy (RE) in a decade and is executing several pilot projects in the green hydrogen space.

GGL is India's largest city gas distribution (CGD) company and has a presence across 43 districts in six states and one Union Territory.

