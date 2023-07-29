NTPC coal output from captive mines rises 52% in first quarter

In the first quarter last fiscal, 4.10 million metric tonne coal was produced from captive mines for commercial purposes, NTPC said.

Coal produced from captive mines for commercial purposes was up 52 percent to 6.24 million metric tonne in the first quarter this fiscal, NTPC said in its key performance highlights submitted to the stock exchanges on Saturday, July 29.

NTPC's installed capacity was at 57,038 mega watt compared to 57,119 mega watt in the same period last year.

On another note, last month, NTPC said its board would be taking a call on raising funds via non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 12,000 crore on June 24, 2023.

In an exchange filing, the state-owned company had said, “A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on Saturday, June 24, 2023, to, inter-alia, consider for issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (‘Bonds/NCDs’) up to Rs.12,000 crore.”