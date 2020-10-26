  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business Companies
Companies

NTPC board to consider buyback of equity shares on November 2

Updated : October 26, 2020 10:30 PM IST

NTPC on Monday said its board would on November 2 consider a proposal to buy back the company's equity shares.
In October, NTPC had filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to seek exemption from the strict enforcement of the buyback norms.
NTPC board to consider buyback of equity shares on November 2

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

October GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark

October GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Closing Bell: Market slips over 1% led by metal stocks, Nifty below 11,800; RIL ends nearly 4% lower

Closing Bell: Market slips over 1% led by metal stocks, Nifty below 11,800; RIL ends nearly 4% lower

Oil companies to start OTP-based LPG cylinder delivery from November 1: All you need to know

Oil companies to start OTP-based LPG cylinder delivery from November 1: All you need to know

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement