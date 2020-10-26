Companies NTPC board to consider buyback of equity shares on November 2 Updated : October 26, 2020 10:30 PM IST NTPC on Monday said its board would on November 2 consider a proposal to buy back the company's equity shares. In October, NTPC had filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to seek exemption from the strict enforcement of the buyback norms. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.