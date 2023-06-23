NSE signs pact with NITIE for academic, research collaboration in finance, economics

The MoU covers a wide range of activities including capacity building through the design and development of courses in finance & economics.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Ltd on Friday said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai, for academic and research collaboration in the field of finance and economics.

The MoU covers a wide range of activities including capacity building through the design and development of courses in finance & economics, undertaking research in cutting-edge areas including fintech and organising seminars, conferences, and symposia among others, with the underlying objective of creating an industry-ready talent pool by utilising mutual capabilities.

NSE and NITIE will also collectively work towards contributing to the literature on financial market research in the country and promoting general financial market awareness and policy advocacy.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, said financial market education is pivotal for attaining greater financial inclusion in our country. The youth of today are the growth engines of our country and therefore require access to the best pedagogy that is designed to meet the current demands of the economy and provide the competency required to fulfill their career aspirations and achieve financial freedom.

Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, director of NITIE said the NSE would benefit from the in-depth knowledge and analytical abilities of the NITIE faculty and students.

Moreover, the synergistic effects of this collaboration will help in building the right kind of talent pool that India’s ever-expanding financial sector requires. I am confident that the outcome of this association will be positive and mutually beneficial, Kumar added.