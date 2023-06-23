NSE signs pact with NITIE for academic, research collaboration in finance, economics

The MoU covers a wide range of activities including capacity building through the design and development of courses in finance & economics.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Ltd on Friday said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai, for academic and research collaboration in the field of finance and economics.

The MoU covers a wide range of activities including capacity building through the design and development of courses in finance & economics, undertaking research in cutting-edge areas including fintech and organising seminars, conferences, and symposia among others, with the underlying objective of creating an industry-ready talent pool by utilising mutual capabilities.

NSE and NITIE will also collectively work towards contributing to the literature on financial market research in the country and promoting general financial market awareness and policy advocacy.