NSE puts Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Ambuja Cement under ASM framework

A certain level of speculation and short selling in certain equities may be curbed as a result of this regulatory action. This implies that a 100 percent advance margin will also be needed for intraday trading.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, and Ambuja Cement under an additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework with effect from February 3, amid huge stock declines in the majority of Adani group companies.
The ASM list is a collection of securities that are currently under observation due to variables like price volatility, volume variance, and so on. Investors are alerted to unexpected price movement by stocks that have been shortlisted for the ASM list. To put a halt to any speculative speculation, these equities are subject to various trading restrictions.
