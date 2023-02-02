English
business News

NSE puts Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Ambuja Cement under ASM framework

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 2, 2023 8:36:34 PM IST (Published)

A certain level of speculation and short selling in certain equities may be curbed as a result of this regulatory action. This implies that a 100 percent advance margin will also be needed for intraday trading.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, and Ambuja Cement under an additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework with effect from February 3, amid huge stock declines in the majority of Adani group companies.

A certain level of speculation and short selling in certain equities may be curbed as a result of this regulatory action. This implies that a 100 percent advance margin will also be needed for intraday trading.
The ASM list is a collection of securities that are currently under observation due to variables like price volatility, volume variance, and so on. Investors are alerted to unexpected price movement by stocks that have been shortlisted for the ASM list. To put a halt to any speculative speculation, these equities are subject to various trading restrictions.
Also Read: Ion Exchange shares end higher after Rs 726 crore order win from Indian Oil
